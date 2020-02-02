Home

Audrey R. NYBERG

Age 97, of St. Paul Laughing Grandma gave us her last laugh on Jan. 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Bob Nyberg and sister Marion Wybest. Survived by daughters Gail (Mike) Pudil and Debby (Jerry) Hammer; grandchildren Amy (Eric Drongeson) Pudil, Bryant (Rachel) Pudil, Matt (Stephanie) Hammer and Laura (Justin Bruhn) Hammer; nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Lifelong resident of Como Park and rock star volunteer at Lyngblomsten Senior Center in Como. Celebration of her beautiful life from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday Feb. 23 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds History & Heritage Center in the West End Market, west of the Grandstand. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
