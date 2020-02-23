Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511

Audrey (Alseth) RATKOVICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey (Alseth) RATKOVICH Obituary
Age 87 , of Stillwater Passed away peacefully February 19, 2020. Survived by children, Steven, Mary Adolphson, Jana, Peter; grand children, Jesalee (Chris), Kirstee (Trevor), Benjamin, Shelbee, Casidee, Jake; great-grandchildren, Liliana, Oskar, Zachary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph S. and Irene Alseth; husband of 58 years, Lloyd; siblings, Howard, Patricia, Virginia; many nieces, nephews and friends. Audrey enjoyed knitting and crocheting and using her hands, but she also loved being of service to others. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the American Red Cross. Memorial service will be 2PM Saturday at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1616 W. Olive, Stillwater, with visitation 1 hour prior. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -