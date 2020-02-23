|
Age 87 , of Stillwater Passed away peacefully February 19, 2020. Survived by children, Steven, Mary Adolphson, Jana, Peter; grand children, Jesalee (Chris), Kirstee (Trevor), Benjamin, Shelbee, Casidee, Jake; great-grandchildren, Liliana, Oskar, Zachary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph S. and Irene Alseth; husband of 58 years, Lloyd; siblings, Howard, Patricia, Virginia; many nieces, nephews and friends. Audrey enjoyed knitting and crocheting and using her hands, but she also loved being of service to others. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the American Red Cross. Memorial service will be 2PM Saturday at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1616 W. Olive, Stillwater, with visitation 1 hour prior. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020