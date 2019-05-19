|
|
Age 88 Of St. Paul Passed away on May 15, 2019. Preceded in death by son Jeffrey; parents Agnes & Henry Jost; and former husband Rodger Trumble. Survived by children Diane Nitardy (Bill), Kathy Suski, David (Kathleen) and John (Anna); 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 Margaret Street, North St. Paul with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood. If desired, memorials preferred to Union Gospel Mission or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019