Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave.
St. Paul Park, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave.
St. Paul Park, MN
Audrey Van Wambeke Obituary
Age 80, of Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2019. Survived by husband Peter; beloved twins Todd (Dawn) and Tami (Justin) Costley; three adoring grandchildren, Raelyn, Cora and Mason; brother Jack Tschida sister-in-law Karen (Galen) Pate as well as her loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; twin sister Carol Berger and sister Eileen McGuire and sisters-in-law Jean Tschida. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to The .
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019
