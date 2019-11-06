|
Age 89 of Blaine Preceded in death by husband, Robert; mother & step-father, Marie & Charles Sternquist. Survived by sons, Charles (Donna) Hall & Kenneth (Kelly) Hall, stepchildren, Jim (Mary) Zierhut & Jackie (Michael) Johnson; grandchildren, Chris Hall, Stacey (Doug) Larson, Blake Hall, Taryn (Doug) Herbert, Jessica Zierhut & Justin Zierhut; great-grandchildren, Jack, Riley, Lila, Katherine, Lydia & Vincent. Funeral service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) Friday at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Camp Ripley. Memorials preferred to the www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019