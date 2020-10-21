1/
August E. "Augie" KIEKHOEFER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share August's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83 of Oakdale Went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by wife, Judy. Survived by children, Karla Danley (Bill Estridge), Gary Kiekhoefer (Diane); grandchildren, Nick (Steph), Nate (Kayla), Nolan (Emilie), Kory (April), Kolin (Lily); great grandchildren, Otto, Olivia, Oskar, Connor; significant other, Marilyn. Visitation Friday (10/23) from 3-5:00 PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Private family service & interment. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved