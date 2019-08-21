|
|
Age 87, of St Paul Passed away peacefully August 18 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by parents, Betty and Augustus Clapp, Jr, and brother, John Sanborn Clapp. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon, 5 daughters Nancy (Reid) Hardenbergh, Ginny (Bill) Buell, Becky (Jon) Haven, Katie Clapp (Mark Ward), Merritt (Craig) Clapp-Smith, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, with another on the way. Born November 10, 1931 in Longview, WA, Bill grew up in St. Paul, spending his boyhood summers on the St. Croix River in Copas, MN. He continued that summer tradition for most of his adult life. He was a graduate of St Paul Academy ('49), Harvard University ('53), and the U of MN Law School ('73). He worked with the Weyerhaeuser Company until 1969, then began a second career after law school, joining the Minnesota Attorney Generals' office where he specialized in laws protecting wetlands and water. In retirement, Bill continued working to protect the natural resources that he loved and, in turn, taught his daughters to love. He spearheaded an effort to save hundreds of acres along the St. Croix, now the Standing Cedars Community Land Trust, and also contributed pro bono legal work and astute vision for numerous nonprofits, including, the St. Croix River Association, MN Center for Environmental Advocacy, Sierra Club, and the MN Land Trust. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to one of the groups listed above or an environmental cause of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at the University Club in St. Paul on Sunday, September 22 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019