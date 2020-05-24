Our loving son, at the age of 25 from Forest Lake, died unexpectedly on May 17, 2020. He is survived by his Mom, Jennifer Roth (Guy Lidstad) and Dad, Andrew Roth. Austin's siblings are Alexandra Roth, Luke Lidstad, Jennifer Bateman (Ryan Bateman) and Jessica Berg. Austin's grandparents are Janice Lindstrom (preceded in death, Roy Lindstrom), Carol Roth (preceded in death, Robert Roth), Richard Timm, Peggy Lidstad (preceded in death, Richard Lidstad) and James Rosenwald. Austin forged close relationships with his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew, niece and many friends. If you knew Austin, you knew his passion and love was the sport of fishing. He was in his element on a lake, in a stream, on a boat or pretty much anywhere that he could throw a line in. Austin was a genuine, caring soul with a heart of gold. He was a fun loving, deeply intelligent, and overall witty young man. Austin is known for his distinct laugh and infectious humor. Beyond everything else, Austin was himself. Our son, our grandson, our brother, our nephew, our cousin, and our best friend will be here, within us all forever until we meet him again. Our hearts are still broken, and our lives will never be the same without Austin's presence and love. Rest in peace our dear son and child of God. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers you might consider donating to Lakes Center for Youth and Families in Austin's memory. https://www.lc4yf.org/donate/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.