Age 20 , of Eagan Was called home unexpectedly on October 11, 2019. Survived by loving parents, Kimberly Kalbler & Michael (Cecilia) Kirkwood; sister, Jordyn; half-sister, Isabel; step-siblings, Sam, Sabrina & Savannah; grandparents, Roger Kalbler, Darlene Master, William & Kim Pickar; Also many aunts, uncles, family & friends. Austin was dedicated to his country as he was soon to be enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was kind, caring, silly and ambitious. Visitation 10-11 am with Celebration of Life Service at 11 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at River Valley Church, 14898 Energy Way, Apple Valley, MN. Reception in Austin's honor from 12-2 pm following service. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019