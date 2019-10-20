Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
River Valley Church
14898 Energy Way
Apple Valley, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
River Valley Church
14898 Energy Way
Apple Valley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin KIRKWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin Michael KIRKWOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin Michael KIRKWOOD Obituary
Age 20 , of Eagan Was called home unexpectedly on October 11, 2019. Survived by loving parents, Kimberly Kalbler & Michael (Cecilia) Kirkwood; sister, Jordyn; half-sister, Isabel; step-siblings, Sam, Sabrina & Savannah; grandparents, Roger Kalbler, Darlene Master, William & Kim Pickar; Also many aunts, uncles, family & friends. Austin was dedicated to his country as he was soon to be enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was kind, caring, silly and ambitious. Visitation 10-11 am with Celebration of Life Service at 11 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at River Valley Church, 14898 Energy Way, Apple Valley, MN. Reception in Austin's honor from 12-2 pm following service. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now