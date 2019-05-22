|
|
Age 88, of Cottage Grove Passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 She is preceded in death by her husband, James and daughter Kathleen Koenig-DeLeon. Avanell is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jeff) Koenig-Getty; grandchildren, Amanda Getty and Samuel (Kita) Getty. Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 8500 Hillside Trail South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Interment to follow at Cottage Grove Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019