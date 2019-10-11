|
A proponent of the poor, marginalized, and women's leadership, whose infectious smile brought joy to all who knew her best, died on October 3, 2019 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Avis was born in New Rockford, ND to William and Katherine (Ackermann) Allmaras on November 8, 1933. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1951, knowing she wanted "to be of service to people". Avis spent more than 40 years as teacher, principal, guidance counsellor, pastoral and justice minister for many twin city parishes and schools including St. Albert the Great in Minneapolis. In 1989 she received the Mary Mulheron Ministry Award and in 1995 the Archbishop John Ireland Award for her passionate commitment to justice. Of this work she offers: "Taking action may, indeed, roil the waters because the invitation from Sophia challenges us to recognize our own complicity in the very systems of oppression we seek to eradicate". Avis is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Catherine, Elizabeth and Frances Allmaras, Helen (Steve) Wishinsky; brothers Alfred, Donald, Edward (Alice), J. William (Alice) Allmaras; sisters-in-law Martha and Naomi Allmaras; nieces Anna Wishinsky Carlson and Barbara Wishinsky. She is survived by brothers Lawrence and Theodore Allmaras; sister-in-law Mary Claire Allmaras; many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Sister Avis, rest in love and peace.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2019