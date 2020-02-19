Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST BERNARD
187 Geranium Ave
W. Saint Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST BERNARD
87 Geranium Ave
W. Saint Paul, MN
Avis FELLMAN Obituary
Avis was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She died peacefully surrounded by her family on February 15, 2020. She was 87 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fellman; and son, Douglas Fellman. She is survived by her 8 children, Terry (Teri) Fellman, Deborah (Gene) Patrin, Sandra (Allen) Hanley, Paula (Steve) Fellman, Greg (Terri) Fellman, Jackie (Tom) Cook, Kelly (Craig) Hammer and Shelly Fellman; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. Avis was born in Stanley, Wisconsin on May 7, 1932 to Charles and Dorcas Schuebel. She married Robert on February 18, 1950. She was a loving mother to her own family and was also a mother and a caregiver to anyone in need. Avis was a long time employee at Prom Catering and loved her job as well as her coworkers. She was a devout Catholic and the epitome of what a mother should be. She will be greatly missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at THE CHURCH OF ST BERNARD, 187 Geranium Ave. W. Saint Paul, with a Visitation beginning at 10AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020
