Age 85, of Plymouth Survived by children, Steven, Michael (Janet), Sharon (Rock) and Douglas (Debbie); sisters-in-law, Emily and Nadine Henderson; brother-in-law, Kent (Carol) Benthin; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grand children, and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Keith; parents; siblings. Private family service will be held with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN or Cure Alzheimer's Fund. Gearty-Delmore.com
