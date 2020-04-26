Age 90, of Lake Elmo Born in Woodville, WI in 1929, passed away April 20th, 2020. She was an avid crafts person and loved to bake. Preceded in death by husband Chet. Survived by children Bruce (Linda) Jerome, Cort (Beth) Jerome, Bev Keller, Craig (Coleen) Jerome. Step children Doree (Joe) Taylor, Jade Wegner, Joshua Wegner. Also survived by brother Russell (Heidi) Halderson. "Grandma Avis" loved all of her grandchildren and all of her great grandchildren. She was a member of House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Oakdale. Do to the COVID-19 virus, services will not be held at this time, but rather at a later date when friends and family can once again meet.

