|
|
Age 86, of White Bear Lake Formerly of Cheltenham, England Passed away on May 18, 2019 Avril was preceded in death by her husband Robert Fellows; parents Thomas and Florence Burrows; and sister Mildred (Roy) Hodge. Avril is survived by her children Mark (Nelia) Fellows, Linda (Karl) Hoidahl, Tricia Barett and Jennifer Fellows. Grand-mother to Dylan (Kayla), Anna, Leah, Melanie, Mary, Genevieve and Damien, Alexa-Jane, Adam (Becky) and Michele. Great-grandchild Ethan. Avril is also survived by family in England. Merilyn (Huw) Davies, Andrew (Julia) Hodge, Nick (Jo) Hodge, Alison (Sam) Hullah. Great nieces and nephew Hannah and Megan, James, Emily, Jessica and Isabelle, Lindsay and Emma, Bethany and Ellie. Aunties – Jean, June, Pat and Cousin Barbara. Many beloved friends and neighbors in the US and UK. Visitation 4-8 PM Tuesday, June 4 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019