Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Cottage Grove United Church of Christ,
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cottage Grove United Church of Christ
7008 Lamar Ave S.
Cottage Grove, MN
Axel "Bud" BLOOMQUIST


1930 - 2019
Axel "Bud" BLOOMQUIST Obituary
Age 89, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on December 4 , 2019. He is preceded in death by son, David; grandson, Matthew; and great-granddaughter, Madison. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jean; children, Jerry (Julie), Tim (Kathy), Kathy (Mike) Cherry, Mary, Laurie, Scott (Laura); 23 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be 11 AM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Cottage Grove United Church of Christ, 7008 Lamar Ave S. Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at Cottage Grove Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
