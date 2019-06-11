|
1941~ 2019 Of Eagan, MN Passed away Sunday, June 9 while in home hospice, will be held Friday, June 14th at St. James Lutheran Church, 460 W. Annapolis, West St. Paul. Visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. Funeral at 11 a.m. Chuck was born in Oklahoma City, OK, on October 9, 1941, to Charles and Mildred (Bailey) Evans. Chuck married Muriel Har-grove Parks in 1961 and had 4 children with her. Muriel died in 1993. Chuck served in the Air Force from 1961-1965. Chuck worked for aerospace firms in TX and CA, including the stealth bomber program. In April 1987, Chuck moved to MN working for various engineering firms in the Twin City area and retired in 2007. Chuck also taught Electronics at NEI and Dunwoody Institute. Chuck and Carla Stelljes Schuetze were married July 16, 2006 and lived in Eagan, MN where they retired. Chuck loved WW II History, scale modeling fishing and camping. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Carla, his two sons, Charles (Chuck Jr.) Evans IV (Rebecca Bosch), Anoka, MN; John Evans (DeeDra Parks), Bedford, TX, two daughters, Dawn Evans (Brian Freiermuth) Hastings, MN; and Kelly Evans Red Wing, MN; his 6 grandchildren: James (Jim) Johnson, San Francisco, CA; Zachary Parks (Bedford, TX); James Evans, Euless, TX; Ciara McKendry, Michigan City, Indiana; Lyndsey Ulrich, Colorado Springs, CO; and Alexandra Small, Grand Rapids, MI; three stepdaughters and families, Lori (Jim) Hopkins of Eagan, and their children Lane Hopkins (Megan), Brian Hopkins (April); and Mike Hopkins (Steph); Dawn (John) Sampson, Brooklyn Park, MN and their 3 daughters, Amy Anderson (Taylor), Heather Luethje (Tyler), and Mariya Sampson; and Lynn (Kurt) Hasenstein, Bartlett, IL and their children Haley Harlan (Alex), Jake Hasenstein and Jenna Hasenstein; and 13 step great grandchildren Addie, Brie, Harper and Cooper Hopkins; Leighton, Max and Harlyn Anderson; Henry Hopkins; Maddie and Jimmy Hopkins; Lincoln and Beau Luethje; and Kennedy Harlan. Chuck is also survived by his sisters, Janice Evans of Portland, OR and Candice Evans of Dallas, TX, his niece and family, Marilyn Tobiassen - Beauchene of Portland, OR, Jared (Kayla) and Lillianna Tobiassen and Hannah Tobiassen. and his nephew and family, David Bowman (Nancy) of Coronaa Del Mar, CA, Andrew Bowman and Chrissie (Brandon) Cruz.. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred (Bailey) Evans and first wife, Muriel Hargrove Parks Evans and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl and Ida (Witt) Stelljes. Interment with military honors following the lunch at church at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials to St. James Lutheran Church, Allina Home Hospice or donor's choice preferred. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on June 11, 2019