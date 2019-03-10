|
Of White Bear Lake, MN Died peacefully at age 67 on March 3, 2019. Barb was born in Prescott, WI and lived most of her life in White Bear Lake with her beloved husband Denny Kiel. She had four beautiful grandchildren: Alana, Gabriel, Logan and was preceded in death by Bailey Kiel. She adored her stepson Patrick and his wife Lynette. She is survived by 6 awesome sisters and brothers, and 8 awesome brothers and sisters-in-law. Barb had the privilege of working for UNISYS, Board of Pensions ELCA, Fortis, Medtronic, TUV, and St. Jude Medical. She ended her career in the area of medical device auditing. She loved to travel, hunt, and fish with Denny. She loved Mission Jamaica trips and Westhaven Orphanage for Disabled Children. Her life was cut short by Multiple Systems Atrophy, which manifests much like Lou Gehrig's. Barb's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday March 22nd, 2019 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church's Sanctuary building in Mahtomedi, MN. Visitation at 10 AM with service at 11 AM. Luncheon to follow in St. Andrew's Great Hall. Memorials preferred to St. Andrews Resource Center (for local homelessness and job support) or the MSA Coalition Center. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019