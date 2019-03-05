|
Age 60 of Little Canada, MN Passed away on March 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Born in St. Paul, she graduated from Henry Sibley High School, received her B.S. degree from Drake University and her Master's degree at the University of Minnesota. Her career in finance began at Dayton's and she spent the last 23 years in multiple levels of management at Wilsons Leather. Her first passion was getting together with family and friends. Her second passion was the outdoors - camping, fishing, hiking, skiing and snowshoeing. She was always out in the yard with her flower and vegetable gardens. Her faith was very strong and was always active in church functions. Survived by beloved husband, Randy; step-daughter, Kayla; step-grand-daughters, Addison and Sadie; sisters, Kris (Al) Harmon and Beth (Pete) Lent; brother, Jim Robinson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Jim and Betty Robinson. Memorials may be made to in lieu of flowers. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery, 2151 Pilot Knob Road, Mendota Heights, MN. Funeral service Thursday March 7, 12pm at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake, MN, with visitation one hour before the service. Visitation will also be held Wednesday, March 6 from 4-8 pm at Washburn McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Avenue N.E., Minneapolis, MN. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 5, 2019