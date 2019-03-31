Home

White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 894-5080
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
Barbara A. (Bonn) EITTER

Barbara A. (Bonn) EITTER Obituary
Age 75, of Burnsville Passed away on March 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Joseph; parents, Richard & Florence (Paquette) Bonin; siblings: Diane Peterson and Suzanne Lower. Survived by children Shannah and Elizabeth Eitter, Siblings: Richard (Corrine) Bonin, Patricia Gaalaas, and Frank Bonin; also by many loving nieces and nephews Memorial Service Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 7:30 PM White Funeral Home 12804 Nicollet Ave S Burnsville MN with visitation one hour prior to service. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
