|
|
Age 75, of Burnsville Passed away on March 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Joseph; parents, Richard & Florence (Paquette) Bonin; siblings: Diane Peterson and Suzanne Lower. Survived by children Shannah and Elizabeth Eitter, Siblings: Richard (Corrine) Bonin, Patricia Gaalaas, and Frank Bonin; also by many loving nieces and nephews Memorial Service Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 7:30 PM White Funeral Home 12804 Nicollet Ave S Burnsville MN with visitation one hour prior to service. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019