Age 73, of Hudson, WI Passed away on November 2, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Barb was born on January 31, 1947 in St. Paul, MN to Russell and Gertrude (Munkelwitz) Johnson. She was united in marriage to her Junior High School sweetheart, DeWayne Hanson, on Dec. 19, 1969, and the couple was blessed with a daughter, Shelby. Barb grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Johnson High School in 1965. She continued her studies and took classes at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Barb, a sharp and savvy business woman, worked at 3M for 35 years in export services. She enjoyed caring for her family and showering them in love by selflessly giving of her time, support, and gifts. Barb was the most devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a woman of great strength who prided herself on her family, her grandchildren were her whole world. She diligently cared for all four grandchildren since the day they were born. She shared extra special bonds with her son-in-law Miles Sr., and grandson Miles Jr. Being extremely stylish, Barb delighted in decorating her home to match her exquisite tastes. Barb held a wonderful sense of humor and was fond of reading good books, shopping for great deals, and traveling. Barb forever remains in the hearts of her husband of 50 years, DeWayne; daughter, Shelby (Miles) Webb; grandchildren, Miles Jr., DeWayne, Amerie, and Phillip Webb; siblings, Warren (Judy) Johnson, and Susan (Pat) Barrett; nieces and nephew, Debbie Morrison, Kathy Schulte, Cheryl Kranz, Meghan Barrett, and Sean Barrett. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Janet Uhlir. A service celebrating Barbara will be at a later date. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, MN. Memorials and cards for the family may be sent to O'Connell Family Funeral Home: Care of Barbara Hanson Family, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016, to be forwarded on your behalf.