Age 84 Barbara went into the loving arms of her Savior on February 21st, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Alice and Dwight Wentworth; and sister Arlene. Survived by her husband, Roger; sister Sylvia; brothers David and Stephen; children Craig (Kim), Glen (Sharon), Jay (Donna); grandchildren Nathanael, Karis, Jack J., Cameron, Jill, Jack D., Joel, Jessica, and Jamie; great-grandchil-dren Parker and Noelle. She served the Lord through music, was a piano teacher as well as church pianist, and our family's favorite accompanist.Visitation at Riverview Baptist Church 14 Moreland Ave. E. West St. Paul, MN on Wednesday, February 27th at 9:30 AM, followed by service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019