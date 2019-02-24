Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara JENTINK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. JENTINK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara A. JENTINK Obituary
Age 84 Barbara went into the loving arms of her Savior on February 21st, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Alice and Dwight Wentworth; and sister Arlene. Survived by her husband, Roger; sister Sylvia; brothers David and Stephen; children Craig (Kim), Glen (Sharon), Jay (Donna); grandchildren Nathanael, Karis, Jack J., Cameron, Jill, Jack D., Joel, Jessica, and Jamie; great-grandchil-dren Parker and Noelle. She served the Lord through music, was a piano teacher as well as church pianist, and our family's favorite accompanist.Visitation at Riverview Baptist Church 14 Moreland Ave. E. West St. Paul, MN on Wednesday, February 27th at 9:30 AM, followed by service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.