|
|
Of Apple Valley Passed away on February 11, 2019 Barbara is preceded in death by her Husband Reinhart and brother James Hartwig, she is survived by brothers Donald and Bruce, sister Becky, son Mark (Arleen), daughters Martha Ann Sherman (Russell) and Amy Willner, four granddaughters: Jessica, MariAnn, Bailey and Sami, and six Great grandchildren: Madysen, Jessica, MacKenzie, Addilynn, David and King. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, Godmother, aunt to many and a friend to all. Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM at Shepard of the Valley 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd, Apple Valley, MN 55124. on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019