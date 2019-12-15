|
|
Passed away December 13, 2019 Born Sept 26, 1934 in St. Paul, MN to Clarence E. Birdsell & Elsie L. Trepte Birdsell. She is preceded in death by her husband Neal L. McCluskey, both her parents, brother John "Jack" Birdsell, sister-in-law Geraldine Andreas Birdsell, sister Phyllis Birdsell Jackson, brother-in-law William Jackson, sister Geraldine Birdsell Doerring, brother-in-law Dr. Paul Doerring and brother-in-law Donald Larson. Bobbi is survived by daughter Julie McCluskey Raatz, son-in-law Stephen Raatz, daughter Pamala McCluskey Doering, son-in-law Todd Doering, daughter Polly McCluskey Carlson, son-in-law Terry Carlson, sister-in-law Joan McCluskey Larson, grandchildren Peter Raatz, Matthew Raatz, Katherine Kedrowicz Thompson, Jessica Kedrowicz, Ryan Carlson, Eric Carlson and John Carlson. Great-grandchildren Owen, Connor, & Piper Raatz, Elsie & Zoey Thompson. Many nieces and nephews. She loved to sing and perform in children's theater. Bobbi had a smile and a listening ear for everyone she met. She was a member of the PEO Sisterhood and a charter member of Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church. Bobbi was a wonderful mother and loving wife. Service of Life will be held at Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church 14401 Pilot Knob Rd. Apple Valley, MN 55124 on Wednesday, December 18. Visitation 9am – 10am, funeral service 10am, followed by reminiscing and refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spirit of Life Pres Church or St. Anthony Park Home where she was lovingly cared for the past 5 years.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019