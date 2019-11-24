Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forest Hills United Methodist Church
1790 11th St SE
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hills United Methodist Church
1790 11th St SE
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Age 79, of Chisago City formerly White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Beverly Carroll; daughter-in-law, Melissa Peterson. Survived by sons, Keith and Bruce (Cherie) Peterson; granddaughters, Ashley, Amber, Alisha and Amy; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Isabella; siblings, Norma, Debra and Donald; other extended family. Celebration of Her Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th St SE, Forest Lake, MN. Family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m., until time of service. Private interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery , White Bear Lake, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
