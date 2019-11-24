|
Age 79, of Chisago City formerly White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Beverly Carroll; daughter-in-law, Melissa Peterson. Survived by sons, Keith and Bruce (Cherie) Peterson; granddaughters, Ashley, Amber, Alisha and Amy; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Isabella; siblings, Norma, Debra and Donald; other extended family. Celebration of Her Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th St SE, Forest Lake, MN. Family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m., until time of service. Private interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery , White Bear Lake, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019