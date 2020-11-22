1/1
Barbara ABRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 78, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by many loving family and friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary; children, Joe, Tom (Barb) and Jen; grand children, Mitchell, Bronwyn and Lilyann; sister, Mary (Jack); god-daughter, Maggie; bonus daughter, Alyson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bertha. Memorial Mass 11 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020, Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Masks and social distancing will be required. For those not in attendance, the service will be live streamed on www.Kokfuneralhome.com. 651-459-2483





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved