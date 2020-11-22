Age 78, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by many loving family and friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary; children, Joe, Tom (Barb) and Jen; grand children, Mitchell, Bronwyn and Lilyann; sister, Mary (Jack); god-daughter, Maggie; bonus daughter, Alyson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bertha. Memorial Mass 11 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020, Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Masks and social distancing will be required. For those not in attendance, the service will be live streamed on www.Kokfuneralhome.com
. 651-459-2483