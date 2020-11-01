1/1
Barbara Ann BAKER
1949 - 2020
Age 71 of Eagan, MN Passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 after a short illness. Barbara was born in St. Paul on June 17, 1949 to parents Robert and Marion Baker. The family moved to the Milwaukee area in the 1950s. Barb attended St. Mary's Grade School in Elm Grove, WI and Divine Savior High School in Milwaukee. Shortly after earning her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she headed west and lived in the San Francisco area for over 40 years. There, she worked as a market research recruiter. In 2017, she returned to St. Paul to be close to family. Barb was a great fan of the MN Twins and Green Bay Packers. She was wicked on Words With Friends, a voracious reader, and a CNN fan. She was a terrific writer with that left hand, and we are confident that the inmates to whom she regularly wrote, through a prison correspondence program, got a charge out of her wit and wisdom. She never turned down a good meal with good conversation, and was always quick with a laugh. Barb is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick, as well as her partner of twenty years, Granville Queen. She is survived by siblings Stephen (Lisa), Susan (John) Lentz, Julie, Diane (Jeff Hachlowski), and Dan (Ann), as well as several nieces and nephews (some great!), cousins, and many friends. Private Family Mass at the Church of the Epiphany in Coon Rapids. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
