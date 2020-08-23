1/1
Barbara Ann CAREY
Age 78, of Maplewood, MN Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Michael (Angela) Carey, Brenda Carey, Sandra Carey; six grandchildren; eleven great grand children; two sisters, Patricia (Ed) Lipton and Linda Meyers; beloved cat Ella. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Arba and Ava Brown; two sisters, Maxine Lips and Betty Maus; one brother Robert Brown. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
