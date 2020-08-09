1/
Barbara Ann ERICKSON
Loving Wife, Beloved Mother Age 66, died at home on August 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Raymond & Loretta (Meyer) Tervo. Survived by loving husband, of 40 years, Richard; sons Charlie (Kelly Brunner) and Jake (Ashley); grandchild Beckett; siblings Annie (Terry) Mullaly and Mike (Lois) Tervo and her aunt Rosalie Langer. Funeral Service Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, 612 S. Smith Ave. in St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
AUG
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
