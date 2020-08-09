Loving Wife, Beloved Mother Age 66, died at home on August 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Raymond & Loretta (Meyer) Tervo. Survived by loving husband, of 40 years, Richard; sons Charlie (Kelly Brunner) and Jake (Ashley); grandchild Beckett; siblings Annie (Terry) Mullaly and Mike (Lois) Tervo and her aunt Rosalie Langer. Funeral Service Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, 612 S. Smith Ave. in St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment.