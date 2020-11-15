1/1
Barbara Ann GOETZKE
Passed away peacefully during an early winter storm of 8 inches on October 20, 2020. Barb had just finished a warm bowl of oatmeal and was all warm and comfy in her bed watching the snow fall when she was called to the Lord at the young age of 92. Preceded in death by husband Raymond E. Goetzke, parents Carl and Dorothy Weber, brother Bernie Weber. Survived by sister Margaret Denzer, brother Carl (Judy) Weber, sister-in-law Sharon Weber, son Steven (Joy) Goetzke, daughter Cheryl Weber, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Mom, Gram, G.G.G. taught us all to love nature, cabin life, fishing and boating. She will be dearly missed by all. Barb had spent the last 3 years at Inver Glen Senior Living IGH where she was well cared for by all the nurses and staff. We thank you! Private family interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cem. Memorials preferred to The Ronald McDonald House. 651-457-6200





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
