June 11, 1935 – October 16, 2020 Age 85, formerly of South St. Paul and most recently of Mendota Heights, passed away on October 16, 2020. Born Barbara Ann Bakewell, she was raised in South St. Paul and married Wayne Edward Johnson in 1956. She and husband Wayne moved many times during their marriage, living in Washington, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. They returned to South St. Paul in 1975. Her career as a travel agent began in 1974 at Montgomery Ward's Travel, but soon after, with a partner, started their own agency. She loved to travel and, with husband Wayne, family and friends, traveled to many places around the world. She enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her friends and family. She will be dearly missed. Barbara is preceded in death by husband Wayne in 2004 and is survived by daughters, Vicki Zimmerman (partner Arlyn Ruesink) of Roseville, Laurie Macgregor (Todd) of Plymouth, and son, Mark Johnson (Margaret) of Stillwater; six grand children, Mackenzie Moy (Tom Atchison), Ryan (Micaela) and Jameson Macgregor, Kevin, Kathleen, and Brienna Johnson; and two great-granddaughters. Burial will be private at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family prefers memorials be made to the South St. Paul Educational Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store