|
|
Born January 30, 1932 passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 after a brave battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; sister, Carol Wille; brother-in-law, Clifford Wille and sister, Joan Mowers. A native of Saint Paul, Barbara was a graduate of Mechanic Arts High School class of 1949. She worked as a secretary for American Can, retiring after 25 years. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, and had many interests including travel, fishing, playing the organ, oil painting, line dancing, and trivia, as well as playing cards and board games with her family. She will be greatly missed by her niece, Kathy DeLisi; nephews, Mike (Kate) Wille and Bob (Sheila) Wille; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews. Her family would like to thank Brookdale Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 20 at 1:00 PM at EVERGREEN MEMORIAL GARDENS (3400 Century Ave. N., Mahtomedi). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019