|
|
Age 80 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Jack & great-grandson, Sammy. Survived by daughters, Linda (Don) Lockery, Kathy (Mike) Edgell & Denise (Ben) Mergens; sons, John (Terry) & Jeff (Kelly); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Barb was a 1957 graduate of Our Lady of Peace High School. In addition to her family Barb found great joy in her travels with Jack, summers with friends on the boat, winters at the condo in Florida, luncheons with the lady's from Groveland Park, volunteering at Neighbors food shelf, and her time as a teachers aide at Roosevelt Elementary School. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, November 22nd, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-10 AM prior to Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations on Barb's behalf to Neighbors Inc. https://www.neighborsmn.org/donate/ www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019