Age 57 of Minneapolis passed away on April 10, 2019. Survived by parents, Merle and Marguerite; sister, Ruth (Dennis Maddix) and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Barbara was a loving daughter and sister who despite her struggles was a compassionate caretaker of her father and mother. She is dearly loved and will be missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday, May 6th at St. Helena Catholic Church, 3201 E. 43rd St., Minneapolis. Visitation one hour prior to the mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington Ave., Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred to the family; please only to Marguerite Robertson. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019