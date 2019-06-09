Home

Barbara Ann "Barb" RUD

Barbara Ann "Barb" RUD Obituary
Age 74, of Osceola, WI Passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Regions Hospital. Funeral services will be held 1pm, Monday, June 10, at West Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola, WI. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm, Sunday, June 9 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, East Farmington. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
