(nee Balsimo) Of St. Paul Barb passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on her birthday, September 21, 2020. She was strong, courageous, and witty during her battle with cancer. She will be forever missed and never forgotten. She was preceded in death by parents, Leona and August; and daughters, Nessa and Dee. Survived by husband of 62 years, Tony; children, Nadean (John) Erickson, Chelen (Clayton) Gore, Cory Vibar and Lisa Vibar (John Doran); grandchildren, Josh (Ashley), Missy (Matt), Rachel (Ryan), Mandy (Metric), Brad, Mike, Pam (JR), Jess (Alex), Erica, Ash (Rob), Anthony (Emily) and Bob; great-grandchildren, Finley, Liam, Aria, Lydia, Audrey, Trey, Penelope, Jeremiah, Ivy and Grayson; best friends, Linda and Darwin; and many fur babies. Private celebration of life to be held. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550