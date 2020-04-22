Age 85 Of Stacy, MN Passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. She helped her husband run the family business of Mudrick Masonry. Preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Charleen (Hagan) Kunshier; siblings, Roger Kunshier and Martha Nelson; husband, Raymond; daughter, Nancy Quinn. She is survived by two children, Ramona (James) Allen-Mortimer, Michael (Elaine) Mudrick; nine grandchildren; ten great grand children; son-in-law, John Quinn; and other extended family members. Graveside Ceremony at Stacy Cemetery, Stacy, MN will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 22, 2020.