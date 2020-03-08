Home

Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary?s Catholic Church
423 S. 5th St.
Stillwater, MN
View Map

Barbara Anne PAUL


1938 - 2020
Barbara Anne PAUL Obituary
Age 82 of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully March 3, 2020 Survived by children, JoAnn (Becky), Susan (Mike) and David; grand children, John (Alisha), David, Dylann and Max; brother, David; and nieces. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082 with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Private family burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
