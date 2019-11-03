|
Born July 8, 1966, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 25, 2019 due to complications from Spina Bifida. She was born and raised in Minnesota and was currently residing in Indiana. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Marie & Alois Wacker, Marcella & Joseph Herschbach. She is survived by parents Marlene Wacker, Frank (Fran) Wacker KY, Nancy & Jim Blanchard. Barbara had nine siblings, James AZ, Robert (Barbara) MI, Michael (Vickie), John (Judy), Jeanine (Bart) Engwer, twin sister Brenda (Chris) Rodriquez IN, Wendy (Michael) Godfrey, Debra Kazmierczak, and Mark (Mag). She will forever be missed by her (28) nieces and nephews and (5) great nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Barbara was an avid sports fan, she cheered on the Twins but her heart belonged to the Packers. She enjoyed wheelchair racing, crafting and spending time with her twin sister and family. Visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2119 Stillwater Avenue East, Saint Paul, MN 55119, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life at 11:30 with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to spinabifidaassociation.org
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019