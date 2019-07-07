|
|
Age 88 Formerly of White Bear Lake Barb passed away on June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by husband Ernest, son Brian, parents Lester and Elsie Hennings, brother Dale. Survived by her children Marsha (Rick Nelson) Arndt, Julie (Norm) Riedeman, Kim (Robyn) and Kevin (Tracy); grandchildren Cory, Heather, Ashley, Brian, Nick, Zach, Lauren, Michael and Jacob; sisters Joanne (Roger) Bishop and Diane (Ron) Klein; loving nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Barb was born in Grand Rapids, ND and married Ernie Arndt in 1951. She and Ernie raised their five children in Watertown, SD and White Bear Lake, MN. Throughout her life she was so proud of her North Dakota heritage, her devoted children and most especially her beautiful grandchildren, each her favorite. Her steadfast faith in God and love for her family was the focus of her life. A heartfelt thank you to the caring people at Lyngblomsten Care Center. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, July 12 at ST. LUKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1807 Field Avenue, St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. A second service will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, ND. Interment Rosehill Cemetery, LaMoure, ND. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019