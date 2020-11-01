Age 83 Born December 21, 1936 in Windom, MN as the oldest of four of Walter and Margery Grant into an active, church-going farm family. Two of her favorite hymns were "How Great Thou Art" and "The Old Rugged Cross". Graduated from Jeffers High School (Minnesota) in 1954. Attended Hamline University School of Nursing, Midway Division, graduating in 1957 with a three-year nursing diploma. Married Walter McCoy from Davenport, Iowa on June 28, 1957 at the First Baptist Church in Windom, Minnesota. Worked at the hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan for two years while her husband served as an Army chaplain. Moving to St. Paul, she worked for 37 years mostly part time at Midway Hospital, all in maternity, delivering at least six babies before the doctor arrived. Besides nursing, Barb had a strong interest in crafts and an unusual talent for sewing and gardening, working hard in her vegetable garden for 49 years. She was an excellent seamstress and spent many winters making quilts that she gave to Karen immigrants in our church. Along with other church ladies, called White Cross, she made many lap robes that she gave to the Maranatha Care Center in Brooklyn Center. She also made baby blankets for close friends, including one family having 16 grandchildren. As a member of the Weaver's Guild, she made small scatter rugs for each of our three kids on her loom. She was diagnosed with dementia about two years ago and her decline accelerated on June 18 when she fell and fractured her sacrum. Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ron and son Brian. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, Debi Hove (Scott) and Cindi Pearson (Tom), and three grandsons Tyler, Tanner and Parker. Her funeral is scheduled for Thursday, November 5th at 2 PM at LifePoint Church, 2220 Edgerton Street, Maplewood, with interment at Hillside Cemetery in Minneapolis. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999