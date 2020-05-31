Age 84 of St. Paul Died peacefully on May 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Thomas; parents, Harry and Flo Black; siblings, Adrienne, Robert, Fr. Francis, Daniel, Maureen and Christopher. Survived by sister Ann Moran (John) and sister-in-law Marilyn Black; children, Thomas Delaney, Jr (Marian), Maureen Parkes, Suzanne Dilla (Don) and Paul Delaney; grandchildren, Chloe, Frank, Kevin, Brian and Charlie; nieces, nephews, and many other loved ones. Barb was born and raised in Port Arthur, Ontario. After high school, she moved to St. Paul to attend St. Catherine's. After earning her degree in 1957, she began her teaching career as an elementary school teacher. She married Tom in 1962, and she devoted her life to raising their four children and taking a keen interest in her grandchildren's lives. Barb will be remembered for her love of family, her desire to serve others, and her resilience. The family would like to recognize the care given to her at the Pillars of Highland Park in St. Paul. A private funeral and burial will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled later on. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Spirit Church, St. Catherine's University, or donor's choice. 651-698-0796