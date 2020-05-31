Barbara (Black) DELANEY
1935 - 2020
Age 84 of St. Paul Died peacefully on May 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Thomas; parents, Harry and Flo Black; siblings, Adrienne, Robert, Fr. Francis, Daniel, Maureen and Christopher. Survived by sister Ann Moran (John) and sister-in-law Marilyn Black; children, Thomas Delaney, Jr (Marian), Maureen Parkes, Suzanne Dilla (Don) and Paul Delaney; grandchildren, Chloe, Frank, Kevin, Brian and Charlie; nieces, nephews, and many other loved ones. Barb was born and raised in Port Arthur, Ontario. After high school, she moved to St. Paul to attend St. Catherine's. After earning her degree in 1957, she began her teaching career as an elementary school teacher. She married Tom in 1962, and she devoted her life to raising their four children and taking a keen interest in her grandchildren's lives. Barb will be remembered for her love of family, her desire to serve others, and her resilience. The family would like to recognize the care given to her at the Pillars of Highland Park in St. Paul. A private funeral and burial will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled later on. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Spirit Church, St. Catherine's University, or donor's choice. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
My memories of Aunt Barbara are full of love and happiness from precious family summers spent at Loon Lake and so many visits and times spent together over so many years. I will always remember Aunt Barbara for her kindness. Tom, Suzanne, Maureen and Paul our thoughts and prayers are with you all
With love, Susan Hartviksen (Walneck) and Mark Hartviksen
Susan Hartviksen (Walneck)
Family
May 29, 2020
When I think of Aunt Barbara, I always think of her great kindness. She will be deeply missed. My condolences to Tom, Maureen, Suzanne, Paul, and their other family members.
Mark Delaney
Family
May 28, 2020
We moved from Minnesota when I was little but I have so many incredible memories of Aunt Barbara. Most of those memories involve times when my brothers and I would spend time at their house with our cousins. I remember she was always so kind to us when we were young, and made the best submarine sandwiches in the world. She was also my godmother, and had the sweetest kindest gentlest heart. My prayers for all my cousins and their children during this sad time. Mother and I are both having a mass said for Aunt Barbara in Tyler.
Lisa Moran
Family
May 28, 2020
Lisa Moran
Family
