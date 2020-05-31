My memories of Aunt Barbara are full of love and happiness from precious family summers spent at Loon Lake and so many visits and times spent together over so many years. I will always remember Aunt Barbara for her kindness. Tom, Suzanne, Maureen and Paul our thoughts and prayers are with you all
With love, Susan Hartviksen (Walneck) and Mark Hartviksen
Age 84 of St. Paul Died peacefully on May 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Thomas; parents, Harry and Flo Black; siblings, Adrienne, Robert, Fr. Francis, Daniel, Maureen and Christopher. Survived by sister Ann Moran (John) and sister-in-law Marilyn Black; children, Thomas Delaney, Jr (Marian), Maureen Parkes, Suzanne Dilla (Don) and Paul Delaney; grandchildren, Chloe, Frank, Kevin, Brian and Charlie; nieces, nephews, and many other loved ones. Barb was born and raised in Port Arthur, Ontario. After high school, she moved to St. Paul to attend St. Catherine's. After earning her degree in 1957, she began her teaching career as an elementary school teacher. She married Tom in 1962, and she devoted her life to raising their four children and taking a keen interest in her grandchildren's lives. Barb will be remembered for her love of family, her desire to serve others, and her resilience. The family would like to recognize the care given to her at the Pillars of Highland Park in St. Paul. A private funeral and burial will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled later on. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Spirit Church, St. Catherine's University, or donor's choice. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.