|
|
"Forever 40" Passed away August 7, 2019 Survived by daughters Elise (John) Baichtal and Claire, grandchildren Raymond, Jack, and Eileen-Arden (Zachary) Nelson, companion Rod Olsen, brothers John (Lila) Fields and Tom (Vivian) Fields, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Barbara was raised in Montana and graduated from the College of Great Falls as a triple major in English, Theater, and Education. She taught in Geraldine, MT and married Tony and moved to St. Paul, where she taught at many business and technical colleges. She touched many lives as an educator and as everyone's second mom. She was a tireless volunteer for St. Paul Public Libraries and at her beloved church home, Pilgrim Lutheran. She adored the Minnesota State Fair and won many ribbons for her embroidery. She was a voracious reader, reading over 100 books a year and belonging to three book clubs. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling (especially back home to Montana), music, theater, and social activism. She was a warm, vibrant spirit who will be deeply missed. Memorial Service 11 Am Tuesday, August 13 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1935 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service. Luncheon to follow. Memorials to the Ramsey County Public Library and .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019