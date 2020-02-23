|
Age 41, of Blaine Passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Barbara is survived by her husband of 18 years, Joseph; children, Ella 13, Jack 10, Joey 4; parents, Robert and Patricia Farinacci; sisters, Cherie Farinacci, Julie (Pat) Carey and Lisa Marth; in-laws, Steven and Kathy Stanley; brothers-in-law, Mike and Bill Stanley; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Barb graduated from Roseville area high school in 1997. She attended the University of Minnesota, where she earned her Bachelor of Kinesiology in 2002. She then attended the College of St. Catherine, where, in 2005, she earned her Master of Physical Therapy. The following year, she received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy, also from St. Catherines. In 2007, she became the owner and director of the award winning QC Dance Studio in Blaine. In 2018, Barb was honored with the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce, Excellence in Small Business Award. Funeral Service Friday, February 28th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at North Heights Lutheran Church, 1700 Hwy. 96 W., Entrance A, Arden Hills. Evening Visitation Thursday, February 27th 5-8 PM at Sunset Funeral Home, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd. NE, Minneapolis. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Sunset Kapala Glodek 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020