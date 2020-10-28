1/1
Barbara J. ANDERSON
Longtime St. Paul Resident Originally of Duluth (nee Buttrick) Age 78; passed away October 24, 2020, with her family at her side. Preceded in death by her parents, John & Wanda Buttrick. Survived by husband of 59 years, David; children, Mark (Jane), Brian (Carol), & Jeffrey (Michele) Anderson and Lisa (James) Woods; 11 grand children; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Diane (Mike) Johnson and Patricia (George) Ketchum; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Barb was an outdoor enthusiast who loved fishing and camping, and a dedicated and devoted mother. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, October 31 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. at County Road B. Private interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 3-6PM Friday and 10-11AM Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Forest Lake VFW Post 4210 Auxiliary. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital for their care of Barbara. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 28, 2020.
