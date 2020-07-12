1/
Barbara J. CYR
1953 - 2020
Age 67, of Hastings Passed Away Peacefully July 9, 2020 She was born in St. Paul on June 30, 1953 to Lawrence and Phyllis (Mahoney) Klein. She loved her nieces and nephews, beach vacations, and doing word search. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bob and Bernie Klein. Barb is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Paul Cyr; sister, Becky (Dwight) Cummins; brother, Bill (Bobbi) Klein; and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16 from 5:00-7:30 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. Face coverings will be mandatory. (651) 437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
