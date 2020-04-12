|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother and Friend Age 85 of Shoreview Passed away at home on April 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Marvin and daughter Lynn. Survived by her sons Scott, Brian and Todd; brothers Richard, Gordon and Terry Redington. Barbara was a registered nurse at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul. Faithful to her Lord at St. Odilia Catholic Church. She will be remembered as a very loving and caring person and will be deeply missed. Private Burial due to the virus.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020