Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Peter's Historic Church
Mendota, MN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Peter's Historic Church
Mendota, MN
View Map
It is with deep sorrow we announce that Barbara Jeanne Gerner, 52, of Rosemount Minnesota, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed away on January 5, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her mother Marie, siblings Paula, Lynn, Kelly, and Mark, sister-in-law Kim, nephew Joe and niece Sam. She is preceded in death by her father Charles and brother Donald. Barb was a dedicated nurse committed to serving her patients. She made it her mission to stay in touch with her lifetime friends. A special thank you to all the nurses and physicians at Allina for their support. Barb will be greatly missed but we know that she is with our Lord and Savior. We will be celebrating Barb's life Friday, January 10th, at Saint Peter's Historic Church in Mendota. Visitation at 10:00 am in the gathering space of the main church, followed by Mass at 11:00 am. Burial to follow luncheon, at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020
