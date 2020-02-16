|
Age 83, of Woodbury Passed away on February, 11, 2020. Retired from Burlington Northern Railroad. Graduate of Monroe High School class of 1954. Author of "And You Think You Got It Bad". Preceded in death by husband, Milton. Survived by sons, David St. Martin, Steve (Nancy) St. Martin; daughter, Sue (Gino) Rodriguez; 6 grandchildren, Matthew, Nicole, Ashley, Andrew, Michelle & Zak; and 4 great grandchildren, Mason, Gavin, Lincoln & Gabriella. Memorial services will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, February 18th at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home (560 West 7th St. St. Paul). Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 www.WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020