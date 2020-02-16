Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara GRAMM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. GRAMM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. GRAMM Obituary
Age 83, of Woodbury Passed away on February, 11, 2020. Retired from Burlington Northern Railroad. Graduate of Monroe High School class of 1954. Author of "And You Think You Got It Bad". Preceded in death by husband, Milton. Survived by sons, David St. Martin, Steve (Nancy) St. Martin; daughter, Sue (Gino) Rodriguez; 6 grandchildren, Matthew, Nicole, Ashley, Andrew, Michelle & Zak; and 4 great grandchildren, Mason, Gavin, Lincoln & Gabriella. Memorial services will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, February 18th at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home (560 West 7th St. St. Paul). Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 www.WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -